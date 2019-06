U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip at Downing Street, as part of his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Downing Street on Tuesday for talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump was joined by his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and members of his administration including national security adviser John Bolton and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.