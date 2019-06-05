UK PM hopeful Gove says he did not have a meeting with Trump on Wednesday

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove, who is running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister, leaves his home in London, Britain, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British environment minister Michael Gove, one of the favourites to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said he had not had a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday but had exchanged a few words with him on Monday.

Local media have reported that Trump had asked to meet Gove and another contender for prime minister, Jeremy Hunt.

“I am afraid I didn’t see him today,” Gove told a committee of lawmakers. “I had the opportunity to say a few words to the president on Monday night,” he added, referring to a state banquet held for the U.S. leader.