July 13, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

'Where are your manners, Mr President?' asks UK minister after May criticism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A junior minister in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government asked Donald Trump: “Where are your manners, Mr President?” after the U.S. leader criticised her Brexit strategy in an interview published during his visit to Britain.

British Prime Minster Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, where they are attending a dinner with specially invited guests and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Trump told The Sun newspaper that May’s plan for Brexit had probably killed off the chance of a U.S.-British trade deal and said he thought May’s rival, Boris Johnson, would make “a great prime minister”. May and Trump are due to hold talks on Friday.

Trump’s comments dominated the news agenda in Britain on the first full day of his visit, and drew criticism from many politicians.

Sam Gyimah, a junior minister for universities, science and research, made his comment about Trump on Twitter.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

