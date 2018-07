May and Trump will have positive trade discussion: UK finmin Hammond

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump will have a positive discussion on future trade ties, despite the latter’s criticism of May’s Brexit plan, British Finance Minister Philip Hammond said on Friday.

British Prime Minster Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, where they are attending a dinner with specially invited guests and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Trump directly criticised May’s Brexit strategy on the eve of their meeting, saying it probably killed off hope of a U.S.-UK trade deal.

“The president hasn’t yet had a chance to discuss with the prime minister the white paper, which was after all only published yesterday, and I know she’s looking forward to the opportunity to discuss with the president how we can take forward the big opportunities for increasing trade and investment between the UK and the United States that she mentioned last night during the dinner at Blenheim,” Hammond told reporters before a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

“I saw that the president was nodding furiously last night as she was speaking last night and I’m sure there will be a very positive discussion between them today,” he said.