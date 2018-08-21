Trump not the isolationist many feared - UK foreign minister Hunt

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has not been the isolationist that many feared he would be, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said ahead of his first trip to the United States in the role.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt arrives at Blenheim Palace, where U.S. President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are attending a dinner with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Later on Tuesday Hunt will call on the European Union to follow the United States in extending sanctions on Russia in a speech in Washington, and he said that the United States remained Britain’s closest ally.

“It’s important... whatever the controversies around Donald Trump, to recognise that actually he has not been the isolationist president that many feared he would,” Hunt told BBC radio, in an interview recorded before his departure to Washington.