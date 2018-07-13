FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Donald Trump meets Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are met by Britain's Queen Elizabeth as they arrive for tea at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

While Trump’s trip was not the full state visit he was originally promised, he was heralded by military bands on his arrival at Windsor, before he and First Lady Melania were due to have tea with the 92-year-old queen.

As Elizabeth waited for Trump’s arrival, she glanced at her watch. At one point, Trump halted abruptly and the British queen had to walk around the U.S. president while they were inspecting the guard.

He is due to fly to Scotland later on Friday for a private trip, before heading to Helsinki for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

