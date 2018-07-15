FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Man arrested over paraglider protest at Trump's golf course in Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURNBERRY, Scotland (Reuters) - A 55 year-old man has been arrested following a protest at U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland on Friday, Scottish police said, after a an activist used a powered parachute to get within a few hundred yards of the president.

“Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45 pm on Friday,” a police statement said.

Writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
