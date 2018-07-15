Man arrested over paraglider protest at Trump's golf course in Scotland

TURNBERRY, Scotland (Reuters) - A 55 year-old man has been arrested following a protest at U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland on Friday, Scottish police said, after a an activist used a powered parachute to get within a few hundred yards of the president.

“Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45 pm on Friday,” a police statement said.