Trump toasts to British alliance and 'a great, great' Queen Elizabeth

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump praised Queen Elizabeth II and said shared values would unit the United States and the United Kingdom for years to come.

“That young mechanic was the future queen - a great, great woman,” Trump said of Elizabeth at an opulent state banquet at Buckingham Palace after recounting Elizabeth’s contribution to the World War Two effort.

“The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that great crusade,” Trump said.

“As we honour our shared victory and heritage we affirm the common values that will unite us long into the future; freedom, sovereignty, self determination, the rule of law and reference for the rights given to us by almighty God.”