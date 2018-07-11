Will Donald Trump meet Boris Johnson? 'Not sure,' says U.S. ambassador

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. Ambassador to London on Wednesday said he was unsure whether President Donald Trump would meet Boris Johnson, who resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, during his upcoming trip Britain.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One ahead of the NATO Summit, at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Trump on Tuesday said that his visit comes during a time of “turmoil” in Britain but added he might speak to former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, whose resignation deepened a crisis in May’s government, during the trip which begins on Thursday.

When asked directly if Trump would meet Boris, U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson told BBC Radio: “Is he going to make time? I’m not sure. That’s not on the schedule, but the president makes his own schedule.”

“We’ll make everything possible. If the president wants to do something, we’ll make it possible.”

Boris Johnson’s decision to quit at the start of the week, along with Brexit minister David Davis and other officials, threatened to destabilise May’s government and her plans for a business-friendly Brexit, agreed with top ministers last week.

But Woody Johnson said May had shown strong leadership and that the trip would enhance the special relationship between the United States and Britain.

“We’re extremely confident in the ability of the UK to plough through this issue with Brexit and move on,” he said.

“She was the first foreign dignitary to visit the U.S. when he became president. So I think that symbolises how he considers the importance of her leadership in this country right now.”