Trump 2020 budget slashes foreign aid, hikes defense spending: official

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs to visit storm-hit areas of Alabama from the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday asked Congress in his fiscal 2020 budget to slash spending for foreign aid while increasing spending on the military and for the wall he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico border, a senior administration official told reporters.

The budget would raise defense spending by 4 percent to $750 billion, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, while cutting foreign aid by $13 billion. Over a decade, the blueprint would cut $1.9 trillion from mandatory spending through proposed reforms, the official said.