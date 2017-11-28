U.S. court rejects bid to block Trump from appointing interim CFPB head

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court on Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order to prevent President Donald Trump from naming an interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A lawsuit requesting the temporary restraining order was filed by Leandra English, an Obama-era appointee and deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who claims to be the rightful acting director the agency.

On Tuesday, Judge Timothy Kelly said the agency was part of the executive branch and he saw nothing in the law that prevented budget director Mick Mulvaney from holding the two positions. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Writing by Michelle Price)