FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mulvaney says no plans to fire U.S. consumer bureau's English
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Middle East
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Mortgage fraud frenzy is hidden peril for China's banks
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Mortgage fraud frenzy is hidden peril for China's banks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2017 / 8:10 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Mulvaney says no plans to fire U.S. consumer bureau's English

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget chief and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said on Monday that he has no intention to fire the regulatory office’s deputy director, Leandra English, who had attempted to block him from taking control of the agency.

Former CFPB head Richard Cordray, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, had named English to lead the bureau following his resignation, but that appointment had been mired in turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump had assigned Mulvaney to the same role. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.