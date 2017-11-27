FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Elizabeth Warren to meet Leandra English on Monday - aide
November 27, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 2 days ago

Senator Elizabeth Warren to meet Leandra English on Monday - aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is due to meet Leandra English, an official with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CPFB), on Monday afternoon to discuss the leadership of the agency, an aide to the lawmaker said.

English was named on Friday by former CFPB head Richard Cordray to lead the agency until President Donald Trump nominates a permanent chief. Hours later, the White House named budget chief Mick Mulvaney as acting director.

On Sunday, English sued to prevent Trump from installing Mulvaney. Warren helped push for the creation of the CFPB and has said she support English’s position in the court case. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

