2 months ago
Trump to nominate ex-NYSE Euronext VP Dawn DeBerry Stump to CFTC
June 10, 2017 / 2:16 AM / 2 months ago

Trump to nominate ex-NYSE Euronext VP Dawn DeBerry Stump to CFTC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Dawn DeBerry Stump, a former vice president at NYSE Euronext, to serve as commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

It said Stump is president of Stump Strategic, a consulting firm, and earlier worked in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, where she focused on farm policy matters and the CFTC. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

