a month ago
Trump growing frustrated with China, weighs trade steps: officials
June 27, 2017 / 2:22 PM / a month ago

Trump growing frustrated with China, weighs trade steps: officials

Steve Holland

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with China over its inaction on North Korea and bilateral trade issues and is now considering possible trade actions against Beijing, three senior administration officials told Reuters.

The officials said Trump was impatient with China and was looking at a range of options, including tariffs on steel imports, which have previously been discussed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Whether he would actually take action remains unclear. In April, Trump backed off from a threat to withdraw from NAFTA after he said that Canadian and Mexican leaders telephoned him asking him to halt a planned executive order in favor of opening discussions. (Reporting By Steve Holland, editing by Caren Bohan and Ross Colvin)

