U.S. prosecutors cancel meeting with Stormy Daniels - lawyer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting between adult film actress Stormy Daniels and federal prosecutors in New York investigating President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen scheduled for Monday has been canceled, a lawyer representing Daniels said late on Sunday.

Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to media along with lawyer Michael Avenatti (R) outside federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Attorney Michael Avenatti said in a Twitter post he had been informed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office that the meeting was canceled because media had found out about it and “they can’t handle a few cameras outside their offices.”

Prosecutors are investigating Cohen for possible crimes related to his business dealings, a source familiar with the investigation told Reuters in April. He has not been charged.

The probe stems in part from a referral by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether there was any coordination between associates in Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia. Trump has repeatedly said there was no collusion, and Russia has denied election meddling.

Avenatti represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in separate civil litigation against Cohen and Trump.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 and that Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep the encounter secret shortly before the presidential election. Cohen has admitted making the payment, but Trump has denied the encounter with Daniels.

Stormy Daniels enters federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/Files