Trump lawyer Cohen expected at oversight, intelligence panels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the House oversight and intelligence committees said on Wednesday they expect President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen to testify before both panels, despite his decision to postpone his Feb. 7 appearance, citing threats against his family from Trump.

Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings said they understood Cohen’s security concerns, but added in a statement: “This will not stop us from getting to the truth. We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.”