Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization for unpaid legal fees

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters he departs with his attorney and advisor Lanny Davis after testifying before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday sued the Trump Organization, accusing it of failing to reimburse him for legal fees he incurred on matters arising from his work on its behalf.

In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Cohen said the Trump Organization breached its obligations to indemnify him after it became clear he would cooperate in investigations into his work, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cohen said the organization has refused to pay any of his legal fees or costs since May 2018, and owed him about $1.9 million as of Jan. 25, 2019.

He also said the organization is also responsible for another $1.9 million he owes as part of his criminal sentence.

Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal campaign finance violations, including over “hush money” payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump. The president has denied their claims.

Russia had denied interfering in the 2016 election. Trump has said there was no collusion between his campaign and Moscow, and has labelled the Mueller probe a “witch hunt.”