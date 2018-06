(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday refused to grant Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, an immediate restraining order against the attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

U.S. District Judge James Otero said Cohen had not shown he would suffer “immediate, irreparable injury” absent emergency relief against Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti.