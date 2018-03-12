Trump considers ex-Microsoft executive as top economic adviser: official

(Reuters) - Chris Liddell, a former executive at Microsoft Corp and General Motors Co, is under consideration to become U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, a White House official said on Sunday, confirming media reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives Chris Liddell hold up a chart showing the processes involved with making a federal highway during an event on deregulation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

Trump is searching for a new director for the White House National Economic Council after Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs president, said he would resign. Cohn’s decision came after Trump decided to put tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Director of Strategic Initiatives Chris Liddell welcome technology company leaders to a summit of the American Technology Council at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S. June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to Trump who promoted the tariffs, has also been touted as a candidate for the top economic job, though he has said he is not in the running. Conservative commentator Larry Kudlow has also been cited as a contender.

Liddell’s background running major companies and his behind-the-scenes efficiency at the White House has made him an attractive candidate, the official said.

Liddell, 59, has earned respect at the White House for his work on projects like information technology modernization and electronic health records, which have required intensive coordination with government agencies, the official said.