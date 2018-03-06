White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a Wall Street banker who became a key architect of the 2017 tax overhaul and a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, is resigning, the White House said on Tuesday.

“It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future,” Cohn said in a statement issued by the White House. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Paul Simao Editing by Doina Chiacu)