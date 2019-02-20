U.S. House Democrats to introduce resolution to stop Trump's emergency declaration

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is shown after the U.S. government reopened with about 800,000 federal workers returning after a 35-day shutdown in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to introduce a resolution on Friday to end President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration on border security, according to aides to Representative Joaquin Castro.

So far, 92 lawmakers have joined Castro in backing the legislation, which under House rules could advance within weeks to a debate by the full chamber, which is controlled by Democrats. The move comes after Trump declared a national emergency last week to take already appropriated funds for other activities and use them to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.