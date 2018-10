WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone will serve as his next White House counsel.

U.S. President Donald Trump in Richmond, Kentucky, U.S., October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

In an interview with the Associated Press, Trump said Cipollone, a former U.S. Justice Department lawyer who is currently litigation partner at Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner, would replace Don McGahn, who is scheduled to leave his post this autumn.