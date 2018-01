WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had signed into law a bill renewing the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program.

“Just signed 702 Bill to reauthorize foreign intelligence collection,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to legislation passed by the U.S. Congress that extends Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for six years. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)