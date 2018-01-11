Factbox: U.S. government officials attending Davos economic forum

(Reuters) - Following is a list of U.S. government officials scheduled to attend an annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from Jan. 23-26, the White House said on Thursday:
President Donald Trump
Travelling with Trump, but not part of the presidential delegation:
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster
Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn
Other members of the White House staff
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will lead the presidential delegation, which also includes:
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross
Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Thomas Bossert
Assistant and senior adviser to the President Jared Kushner
Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development Mark Green
Commissioner of Food and Drugs Scott Gottlieb
