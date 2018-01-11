FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 9:56 PM / a day ago

Factbox: U.S. government officials attending Davos economic forum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is a list of U.S. government officials scheduled to attend an annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from Jan. 23-26, the White House said on Thursday:

President Donald Trump

Travelling with Trump, but not part of the presidential delegation:

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster

Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn

Other members of the White House staff

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will lead the presidential delegation, which also includes:

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross

Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

   Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Thomas Bossert

Assistant and senior adviser to the President Jared Kushner

Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development Mark Green

  Commissioner of Food and Drugs Scott Gottlieb

Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
