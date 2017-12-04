FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2017 / 6:20 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Top Democrats in Congress accept Trump offer to meet on year-end priorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Democratic leaders in Congress said on Monday they had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to meet with him and Republican leaders to discuss year-end legislative priorities, including efforts to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who canceled a previous meeting with Trump after he issued a disparaging note on Twitter, said in a statement they hoped the president would remain open-minded about reaching a deal with Democrats.

“We need to reach a budget agreement that equally boosts funds for our military and key priorities here at home,” they said, listing a series of political priorities. “There is a bipartisan path forward on all of these items.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
