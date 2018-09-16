JP Morgan chief Dimon says shouldn't have made remarks about Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Sunday said he regretted comments that he was “smarter” than U.S. President Donald Trump and could beat him in an election.

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, takes part in a panel discussion about investing in Detroit at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

“I shouldn’t have said it. It also proves I would not be a good politician,” Dimon said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

On Wednesday, Dimon quickly backtracked after saying he could beat Trump in a campaign but not liberal Democrats.

Trump had a sharp rejoinder for Dimon on Thursday, saying the JPMorgan chief executive lacked the “smarts” to be president but was otherwise wonderful.

Dimon said he was speaking “more out of frustration and my own machismo,” and had no plans to run for president.

“I never say never to anything, but no,” Dimon said when asked if he would run for president.

The bank executive said he felt Trump’s policies were helping the economy.

“He should take some credit,” Dimon said, for regulatory and tax changes. “That has helped the economy. It is impossible to tease out how much.”