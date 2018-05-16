FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Trump repaid attorney Cohen for 2016 payment made on his behalf - ethics disclosure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump repaid his attorney Michael Cohen for an expense greater than $100,001 and less than $250,000 that was incurred in 2016, according to ethics disclosures signed by the president that were released by the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel in New York City, U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Cohen made a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the Nov. 8, 2016, presidential election in exchange for her remaining silent about an alleged affair she had with Trump.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

