Trump: Dollar is very powerful, euro not so much

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States had a very powerful dollar and he said the euro currency was not doing so well.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump also pointed at China for a yuan that he said was very low.

Trump has charged repeatedly that other countries are acting to keep their currency values low to gain a trading edge in international markets.