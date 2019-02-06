Trump: Americans pay too much for prescription drugs - speech excerpt

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump interacts with the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band during a Super Bowl LIII party at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Americans are paying more than people in other countries for prescription drugs, according to excerpts from the State of the Union address.

“It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and together we can stop it,” Trump said in prepared remarks.