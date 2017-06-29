FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 7:47 PM / a month ago

Trump launches "dominant" energy policy focused on exports

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced measures to launch what he calls a "golden era" of energy policy, which will revive the ailing nuclear power sector and ease restrictions on energy exports.

"We are here today to unleash a new American energy policy," Trump said at an event at the Department of Energy. "We will export American energy all around the world."

Trump said his administration will seek to find new ways to revive the U.S. nuclear energy sector, launching a review of domestic policies to find ways to make the energy more competitive with natural gas and renewables and addressing the issue of nuclear waste.

He also said he will lift Obama-era restrictions on U.S. development banks that prevented financing of coal projects overseas.

He also kicked off a public comment period for the Interior Department as it develops a new national offshore oil and gas leasing program. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)

