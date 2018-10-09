Republican senators say Trump lifting summer ban on higher-ethanol gasoline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced plans to lift a ban on summer sales of higher-ethanol blend of gasoline, known as E15, Republican senators said.

Senator Charles Grassley, a Republican from the farm state of Iowa who had pushed for the policy, shared the announcement standing alongside colleagues after a meeting at the White House.

In announcing his plans, Trump “is doing something for agriculture, doing something for the ethanol workers in Iowa, and doing something for the environment,” Grassley told reporters.