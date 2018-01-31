Trump will call for unity in State of the Union speech - excerpts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will say in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night he is extending an open hand to work with both Democrats and Republicans, according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House.

Trump, who is scheduled to deliver the address on Capitol Hill at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT), will call on both parties to work together on a plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

On foreign policy, Trump will note that nearly all the territory in Syria and Iraq once controlled by Islamic State has been liberated but he says “there is much more work to be done” to defeat the militant group.