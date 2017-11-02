Trump nominates Jerome Powell to head U.S. Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the U.S. central bank, promoting a soft-spoken centrist to replace Janet Yellen when her term expires in February.

Powell, a Fed governor since 2012, emerged as Trump’s choice from a slate of possible nominees that included Yellen as well as others who would have represented a sharp change in monetary policy. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Howard Schneider; Editing by David Chance)