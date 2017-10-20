Trump says considering having both Powell and Taylor serve at Fed

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering tapping both current Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor to serve in top posts at the U.S. central bank.

“It is in my thinking, and I have a couple of other things in my thinking, but I like talent and they’re both very talented people,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network when asked about the possibility of having one serve as Fed chair and the other as a vice chair. “It’s a hard decision.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)