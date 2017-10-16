FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to meet Yellen Thursday in search for new Fed chair -source
October 16, 2017

Trump to meet Yellen Thursday in search for new Fed chair -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with current Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen on Thursday as part of his search for a new candidate for her position, a source familiar with the planned meeting said. Trump is working from a short list that includes Jerome Powell, a Fed governor; Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor; Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn; and Yellen, whose term expires in February, sources have said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

