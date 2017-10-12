New Fed chair could be set in next month: U.S. Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday President Donald Trump could decide on a new chair of the Federal Reserve in the next month, but added that no specific deadline for the nomination had been set.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

“I think given the timing of this, this is something that the president is focused on, trying to make a decision in the next month, although we don’t have a specific deadline,” Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.