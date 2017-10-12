FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Fed chair could be set in next month: U.S. Treasury Secretary
October 12, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 days ago

New Fed chair could be set in next month: U.S. Treasury Secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday President Donald Trump could decide on a new chair of the Federal Reserve in the next month, but added that no specific deadline for the nomination had been set.

“I think given the timing of this, this is something that the president is focused on, trying to make a decision in the next month, although we don’t have a specific deadline,” Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey

