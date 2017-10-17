FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump likely to name Fed chair by early November - source familiar
October 17, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 4 days ago

Trump likely to name Fed chair by early November - source familiar

Steve Holland

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has a pool of five candidates to choose from for the next chair of the Federal Reserve and is likely to announce his choice before going to Asia in early November, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Trump has an interview scheduled on Thursday with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February. She is one of the five candidates, the source said.

The others include his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, along with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor. (Reporting by Steve Holland)

