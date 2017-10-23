FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he is "very, very close" to making Fed chair decision
October 23, 2017 / 4:38 PM / in 2 days

Trump says he is "very, very close" to making Fed chair decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday he is “very, very close” to making his decision on who should chair the Federal Reserve.

Trump has interviewed five candidates for the position, including the current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February.

Trump has said he is considering Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor for the job. He has also interviewed his chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

