FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-White House set to name Powell as Fed Chair on Thursday -source
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 9:19 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 2-White House set to name Powell as Fed Chair on Thursday -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with confirmation)

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to nominate current Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the next chair of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The announcement is expected on Thursday.

Powell, 64, was already seen as the frontrunner for the job, with a White House source telling Reuters on Monday that he was the likely pick.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported earlier on Wednesday that the White House had notified Powell that Trump intended to nominate him to the post.

Trump spoke with Powell on Tuesday, the Journal said.

Powell’s nomination would need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Janet Yellen’s term as Fed chair expires in February 2018 and Powell is seen as likely to continue her policy of gradual interest rate rises to protect the economic recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

Powell could not immediately be reached for comment. The White House and the Federal Reserve did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.