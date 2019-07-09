U.S. reverses plans to call Flynn as witness in upcoming Virginia trial

Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn departs after his sentencing was delayed at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have canceled plans to call President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn as witness in an Virginia trial involving Flynn’s former business partner - an abrupt change that raises questions about Flynn’s cooperation with the government and its impact on his sentencing.

In court filings unsealed on Tuesday, federal prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia said they now plan to portray Flynn as a “co-conspirator” along with Bijan Rafiekian in a scheme to convince U.S. politicians to support Turkey’s bid to extradite cleric Fethullah Gulen, a political dissident who lives in the United States.