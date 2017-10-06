FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, Macron discuss joint counterterrorism operations in Africa's Sahel
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 11 days ago

Trump, Macron discuss joint counterterrorism operations in Africa's Sahel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, discussed joint counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region of Africa, the White House said in a statement.

The U.S. military said earlier on Friday that a fourth soldier was killed during an Oct. 4 attack in Niger, raising the death toll from an incident that has thrown a spotlight on the U.S. counterterrorism mission in the West African nation.

Macron expressed his condolences over the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday while Trump conveyed his condolences regarding the knife attack in Marseille on Monday, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

