April 18, 2018 / 7:54 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. envoy to U.N. Haley says relationship with Trump is 'perfect'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said her relationship with President Donald Trump was “perfect” amid friction between Haley and the White House.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Crisis in the Middle East at the UN headquarters in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Haley said on Sunday that Washington was preparing new sanctions on Russia over its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. However, Trump delayed further action, according to a senior administration official.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Haley might have been confused about Washington’s plans, but Haley fired back on Tuesday: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
