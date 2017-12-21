Second U.S. judge blocks Trump administration birth control rules

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A second U.S. judge blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from enforcing new rules that undermine an Obamacare requirement for employers to provide insurance that covers women’s birth control.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California, on Thursday said the federal government likely did not follow proper administrative procedures in promulgating the new rules, and put them on hold while a lawsuit challenging their legality unfolds. The decision follows a similar ruling from a federal judge in Philadelphia last week. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)