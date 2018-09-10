FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Palestinians say undeterred by U.S. move to 'protect Israeli crimes'

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian authorities will not be deterred from seeking International Criminal Court action against Israel, an official said on Monday, despite the Trump administration’s plan to shut their de facto embassy in Washington in response.

Senior official Saeb Erekat said his office had been informed that the United States would close the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) mission, a move he described as designed “to protect Israeli crimes”.

“We reiterate that the rights of the Palestinian people are not for sale, that we will not succumb to U.S. threats and bullying,” Erekat said in a statement. “Accordingly, we continue to call upon the International Criminal Court to open its immediate investigation into Israeli crimes.”

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
