September 11, 2018 / 8:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

International court says it is undeterred after Bolton threatens U.S. sanctions

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court said on Tuesday it would “continue to do its work undeterred” a day after U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton threatened sanctions if the tribunal investigated U.S. activities in Afghanistan.

The Hague-based court said in a statement it was an independent and impartial institution with the backing of 123 countries.

“The ICC, as a court of law, will continue to do its work undeterred, in accordance with those principles and the overarching idea of the rule of law,” it said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens

