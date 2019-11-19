Trump says public impeachment hearings are a disgrace

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting inside the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had watched some of the congressional impeachment hearings on Tuesday, calling them a disgrace but saying it was up to Americans to make their own judgment about the witness testimony.

Trump had previously attacked on Twitter two of Tuesday’s witnesses — Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the White House National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. At the White House on Tuesday, Trump told reporters he did not know Vindman at all.