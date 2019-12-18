U.S. House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives began debate on Wednesday ahead of a historic vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, who is poised to become the nation’s third president to be impeached.

The vote on charges against the Republican president, expected to come later on Wednesday, is expected to fall along party lines in the Democratic-controlled chamber.