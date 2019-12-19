Expert Views: Donald Trump becomes third U.S. president to be impeached

(Reuters) - Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him on Wednesday with abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts while speaking during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Democratic-led House’s passage of two articles of impeachment on a mostly party-line vote sets the stage for a trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate - friendlier terrain for Trump - on whether to convict and remove the Republican president from office.

Following are reactions to the historic vote:

BERNIE SANDERS

Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont and a Democratic candidate for president, said in a videotaped statement on Twitter here “Today is a sad but necessary day for American democracy. The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump, and that is the right thing to do.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM

Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator who has been a key ally of Trump, said on Twitter twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC: "The impeachment Articles passed by the House of Representatives will meet a quick demise in the Senate."

Before the vote was taken, Graham said on Twitter of the impeachment proceedings: “What does it mean? President Trump is more likely to be re-elected and the House is in play for 2020!

ELIZABETH WARREN

Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts and a Democratic candidate for president, said on Twitter here: "Donald Trump has abused our diplomatic relationships and undermined our national security for his own personal, political gain. By voting to impeach him, the House has taken an important step to hold him accountable. I'm ready to fulfill my constitutional duty in the Senate."

BRAD PARSCALE

Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 campaign manager, said in a Trump campaign statement on Twitter here that the vote showed that "the contrast between President Trump and the Democrats couldn’t be more clear."

“While the President rallied with tens of thousands of citizens in Michigan and celebrated the greatness and success of America, Democrats in D.C. completed their cold, calculated, and concocted 3-year impeachment sham and voted against 63 million Americans.”

CORY BOOKER

Cory Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey and a Democratic candidate for president, posted on Twitter: “The three-month House impeachment process has uncovered alarming evidence that an American president used his official power for personal gain, put our national security at risk, and obstructed the investigation.”

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said in a statement: “History was made today, but not in a way Democrats had hoped. With this vote, Nancy Pelosi and her fellow impeachment crusaders have ensured the reelection of President Trump and a return of a Republican majority in the House.”

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and a Democratic candidate for president, said in a statement issued by his campaign: “The House did its duty under the Constitution. Unfortunately, it increasingly appears that Senate Republicans will not.”

He added that the 2020 presidential election was “a referendum on whether to save our Constitution - or let Trump light it on fire.”